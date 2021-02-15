Suspect arrested in shooting death of Memphis firefighter
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -Memphis officials said a man is in custody following the fatal shooting of a Memphis Fire Department veteran.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Cedric Richardson allegedly shot and killed Terrence Taylor, 48, on Friday. Taylor was a 16-year veteran.
The shooting reportedly happened around 2:10 p.m. in the 3700 block of Parkline Dr. and Miller Creek.
Authorities said Richardson faces several charges including first-degree murder, murder in perpetration of a felony, criminal attempt especially aggravated robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.