Tenn. boy dead, girl hospitalized after fall into icy pond in West Tenn.

Ambulance
Ambulance(Josh Shanley | 911.photography - stock.adobe.co)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 10-year-old boy from Shelby County, Tennessee was killed and his 6-year-old sister injured after they fell through a frozen pond at a home Sunday morning.

The Shelby County Fire Department and the sheriff’s office responded to the 8000 block of Brunswick Road east of Millington around 11 a.m.

Authorities said both children were rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. The boy was pronounced dead.

The girl was in the hospital Monday, no condition was available.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WREG. All rights reserved.

