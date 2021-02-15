Tennessee hires Penn State co-defensive coordinator Tim Banks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols added a new member to the football coaching staff Monday afternoon.

Brent Hubbs with WVLT partner Volquest.com confirmed Tennessee finalized a deal with Penn State Co-Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks. Banks is expected to serve as UT’s defensive coordinator.

Banks has spent the past five seasons as Penn State’s safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Banks has extensive collegiate experience, previously working as a defensive coordinator for Illinois, Cincinnati and Central Michigan.

The new Vols coach previously played cornerback at Central Michigan.

Penn State ranked in the top four of the Big Ten in scoring defense three straight years from 2017-19 before moving to sixth in 2020.

Vols head coach, Josh Heupel retained only two coaches from Jeremy Pruitt’s staff and said changes are coming on both sides of the football.

