Vandals target WKYT, other media with messages over COVID-19 coverage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating vandalism at WKYT and three other Lexington media outlets by critics of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, someone left spray-painted messages of “COVID-19 is an inside job,” “stop the lies,” and “choose your side” on the front entrance to WKYT’s studios on Winchester Road.

(Photos below)

In addition to the graffiti, the person left an envelope with a letter on the front door that included a picture of the governor and the Latin phrase “Sic Semper Asininus.” Police confiscated the envelope.

Lexington NBC-affiliate WLEX, ABC-affiliate WTVQ and iHeart Media group also reported similar overnight incidents to police.

Since the start of the pandemic, Gov. Beshear has taken aggressive steps such as mandating masks, instituting restrictions on businesses and schools, and limiting public gatherings in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. Those moves prompted several court battles and protests outside the state capitol.

Police are looking at WKYT’s surveillance video in hopes of identify the suspect or suspects.

“We are assisting police with their investigation,” said WKYT Vice President and General Manager Jeff Anderson. “I am proud of the work we do each day to cover the stories impacting Kentuckians.”

