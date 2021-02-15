Advertisement

Washington man back behind bars for carjacking teen 20 minutes after release from jail

Jail
Jail(WTOK)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 15, 2021
SPOKANE, Wash. (WVLT) -A man in Washington state carjacked a 16-year-old girl just 20 minutes after being released from jail, according to the Spokane Police Department.

According to SPD, 31-year-old Marcus Goodman was released from the Spokane County Jail at 10:08 p.m. after serving time there on an unrelated felony charge.

Officials say, an investigation revealed that in 20 minutes, Goodman traveled roughly 1.5 miles to Browne’s Addition, where he allegedly robbed the teen.

Police say they responded to the scene at about 10:28 p.m., where the victim told officers that a stranger had approached her, indicated he had a gun and demanded her car.

Officers began scouring the city and shortly before 1 a.m., a patrol sergeant located the stolen vehicle France Ave. and N. Nevada St. in northeast Spokane.

Goodman, who was already a convicted felon, was detained and then booked back into the county jail with a felony charge of robbery in the second degree.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

