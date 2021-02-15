Advertisement

Writers Block: Morristown author offers thrills in book series

Leslie Conner is from Morristown, she hopes the mystery and suspense of her books give people a thrill.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking for a good book and you like thrillers, an East Tennessee author is sharing more about her latest work.

It’s called The Darkness Within and it’s part of a series by Leslie Conner. She wrote Devil’s Charm to start the series about a detective named Lexie Garner who investigates murders but also encounters some paranormal experiences.

Conner is from Morristown and says she has always loved writing, but it wasn’t until the last few years that she took it up full time. She says she wants to give people a thrill when they read her pages.

“I wanted to put a lot of the things I look for in movies and television in a book- and I did live in Seattle for a while. So, I like having the setting of that creepy, dark, rainy, pacific northwest backdrop. The setting in of itself is a great character,” she said.

You can find her book on her website.

