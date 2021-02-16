Advertisement

10-year-old dead, 6-year-old hospitalized after falling into icy Tennessee pond

The Shelby County Fire Department and sheriff’s office responded to the 8000 block of Brunswick...
The Shelby County Fire Department and sheriff’s office responded to the 8000 block of Brunswick Road east of Millington around 11 a.m.(WTVG)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shelby County officials said a 10-year-old boy is dead after he fell through a frozen pond Sunday morning.

The Shelby County Fire Department and sheriff’s office responded to the 8000 block of Brunswick Road east of Millington around 11 a.m.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s 6-year-old sister was injured during the incident.

The children were rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where the 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead. The 6-year-old remains in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit cards
Tenn. AG warns of ‘deceptive’ credit card charges
Ice then cold then rain: First Alerts Tuesday & Thursday
State and local leaders are concerned the incoming winter storm will cause more issues because...
First Alert Through Tuesday: Ice risks NW, more rain & some snow
KPD investigating fatal shooting in Montgomery Village
Identity of victim released after deadly Montgomery Village shooting
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter

Latest News

In her new role as White House Deputy Director, Goff will focus on COVID-19 relief legislation.
UT alumna named White House Deputy Director
Frigid temperatures and wintry precipitation is expected to continue throughout the state...
2 weather-related deaths reported in Tennessee, TEMA says
2 children found safe following Hamblen Co. house fire
2 children found safe following Hamblen Co. house fire
Tennessee’s monthly revenues up once again amid pandemic