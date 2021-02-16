10-year-old dead, 6-year-old hospitalized after falling into icy Tennessee pond

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shelby County officials said a 10-year-old boy is dead after he fell through a frozen pond Sunday morning.

The Shelby County Fire Department and sheriff’s office responded to the 8000 block of Brunswick Road east of Millington around 11 a.m.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s 6-year-old sister was injured during the incident.

The children were rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where the 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead. The 6-year-old remains in critical condition.

