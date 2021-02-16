2 weather-related deaths reported in Tennessee, TEMA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirmed two weather-related deaths in the state.

According to TEMA, one person died in Shelby County and another in Maury. The Department of Health has not released a cause of death for the individuals yet.

Frigid temperatures and wintry precipitation is expected to continue throughout the state Tuesday.

Officials in West Tennessee have confirmed up to 7 inches of snow. In Middle Tennessee, ice and sleet accumulation has become the main concern. Across East Tennessee, officials have reported icy roadways as the temperature continues to drop.

The State of Emergency remains declared and crews will continue to follow the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan to support severe winter weather efforts.

Winter Weather Advisories and Hazardous Weather Outlooks have been issued for East Tennessee counties. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected to cause significant impacts to roadways.

TDOT crews are working to treat roadways with salt in an attempt to stop black ice from developing. Graders have been deployed along I-40 to help with plowing, focusing specifically on exit ramps.

TEMA is encouraging residents to keep the following protective actions as the severe weather continues to develop:

· Refrain from driving to keep available streets and roads clear for emergency personnel.

· Continue to monitor radio and television broadcasts for further weather information and instructions.

· Charge electronic devices in case of loss of power.

· If using a space heater, ensure at least 3 feet of distance surrounding the heater. Never plug space heaters into extension cords.

· Never use a generator indoors or in an attached garage. Do not plug generators into your home’s electrical wiring.

