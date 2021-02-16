Advertisement

2 weather-related deaths reported in Tennessee, TEMA says

Frigid temperatures and wintry precipitation is expected to continue throughout the state...
Frigid temperatures and wintry precipitation is expected to continue throughout the state Tuesday.(WBKO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirmed two weather-related deaths in the state.

According to TEMA, one person died in Shelby County and another in Maury. The Department of Health has not released a cause of death for the individuals yet.

Frigid temperatures and wintry precipitation is expected to continue throughout the state Tuesday.

Officials in West Tennessee have confirmed up to 7 inches of snow. In Middle Tennessee, ice and sleet accumulation has become the main concern. Across East Tennessee, officials have reported icy roadways as the temperature continues to drop.

The State of Emergency remains declared and crews will continue to follow the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan to support severe winter weather efforts.

Winter Weather Advisories and Hazardous Weather Outlooks have been issued for East Tennessee counties. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected to cause significant impacts to roadways.

TDOT crews are working to treat roadways with salt in an attempt to stop black ice from developing. Graders have been deployed along I-40 to help with plowing, focusing specifically on exit ramps.

TEMA is encouraging residents to keep the following protective actions as the severe weather continues to develop:

· Refrain from driving to keep available streets and roads clear for emergency personnel.

· Continue to monitor radio and television broadcasts for further weather information and instructions.

· Charge electronic devices in case of loss of power.

· If using a space heater, ensure at least 3 feet of distance surrounding the heater. Never plug space heaters into extension cords.

· Never use a generator indoors or in an attached garage. Do not plug generators into your home’s electrical wiring.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit cards
Tenn. AG warns of ‘deceptive’ credit card charges
Ice then cold then rain: First Alerts Tuesday & Thursday
State and local leaders are concerned the incoming winter storm will cause more issues because...
First Alert Through Tuesday: Ice risks NW, more rain & some snow
KPD investigating fatal shooting in Montgomery Village
Identity of victim released after deadly Montgomery Village shooting
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter

Latest News

In her new role as White House Deputy Director, Goff will focus on COVID-19 relief legislation.
UT alumna named White House Deputy Director
The Shelby County Fire Department and sheriff’s office responded to the 8000 block of Brunswick...
10-year-old dead, 6-year-old hospitalized after falling into icy Tennessee pond
2 children found safe following Hamblen Co. house fire
2 children found safe following Hamblen Co. house fire
Tennessee’s monthly revenues up once again amid pandemic