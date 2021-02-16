4-year-old dies after drive-by shooting in Alabama

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA/WVLT) - A 4-year-old who was critically injured in a drive-by shooting has died, Alabama police announced.

WSFA reported that the shooting occurred Saturday around 5 p.m. at an apartment complex on Pleasant Springs Drive.

The Tuskegee Police Department said 18-year-old Joshua Washington was charged with murder, after initially being charged with attempted murder.

Tuskegee Police Chief Lloyd Jenkins III said a stray bullet struck the child in the head.

“First, I want to ask that you keep the 4-year-old victim and his family in your prayers,” Chief Jenkins said Monday morning.

Washington is now being held at the Macon County Jail.

