4-year-old dies after drive-by shooting in Alabama
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA/WVLT) - A 4-year-old who was critically injured in a drive-by shooting has died, Alabama police announced.
WSFA reported that the shooting occurred Saturday around 5 p.m. at an apartment complex on Pleasant Springs Drive.
The Tuskegee Police Department said 18-year-old Joshua Washington was charged with murder, after initially being charged with attempted murder.
Tuskegee Police Chief Lloyd Jenkins III said a stray bullet struck the child in the head.
“First, I want to ask that you keep the 4-year-old victim and his family in your prayers,” Chief Jenkins said Monday morning.
Washington is now being held at the Macon County Jail.
