Advertisement

6 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after Texas family uses charcoal grill to heat apartment

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Six members of a Texas family were taken to the hospital Monday after they used a charcoal grill to heat their home as a rare winter storm hit the region.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to a home in Houston Monday afternoon as temperatures failed to get above freezing throughout the day.

Crews said the family had the grill running for approximately four hours.

Of the six transported, two were adults and four were children. An adult and child were listed in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital.

The fire department urges people to never run a generator or grill inside a home, as it can produce deadly levels of carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit cards
Tenn. AG warns of ‘deceptive’ credit card charges
Ice then cold then rain: First Alerts Tuesday & Thursday
State and local leaders are concerned the incoming winter storm will cause more issues because...
First Alert Through Tuesday: Ice risks NW, more rain & some snow
KPD investigating fatal shooting in Montgomery Village
Identity of victim released after deadly Montgomery Village shooting
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter

Latest News

Drivers spotted what looked to be a body and several limbs floating in the water. Fortunately,...
Floating mannequins mistaken for body parts near Calif. highway
While the world clamors for vaccines, manufacturers deal with supply difficulties.
Vaccine supply shortages complicate push to inoculate
Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
Marie Holmes is accused of giving away more than $1 million worth of Lamarr McDow's clothes and...
$188 million Powerball jackpot winner sued by former fiancé
In this file photo taken April 12, 1963 Rev. Ralph Abernathy, left, and Rev. Martin Luther King...
Birmingham jail logs with MLK signatures up for sale