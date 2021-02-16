Ambulance upgrade can help protect Knox, Blount county riders from coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox and Blount County ambulance crews are getting a new upgrade that can help keep riders safe from COVID-19. Joshua Spencer with American Medical Response says UV lights are being installed aboard their fleets.

“When we are offloading the patient giving the report to the nursing staff, the ambulance is already starting to be cleaning itself with the UV lighting,” said Spencer

Spencer reports each day they can install about 3 or 4 in their ambulances. He expects in the next 20 or 30 days the entire fleet of about 90 ambulances will be fully outfitted with these devices.

“The amount of time it takes to clean an ambulance now will go down from 30-45 minutes to clean an ambulance, now to 15 or 20,” said Spencer.

It’ll also save time when they need to get to a call and those minutes are crucial.

“We’re one of the first in East Tennessee to have these. We’re learning new ways to keep our employees safe, our patients safe, and the general public safe. Regardless of whether we are in an ambulance or not, it’s peace of mind to know the crew members who are in the ambulance are operating in a safe environment,” said Spencer.

The new lights kill other diseases and bed bugs. Spencer says it’s a great tool to add to the fight against COVID-19.

AMR paid for the lights upfront, but they expect to get reimbursed through CARES funding from the federal government.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.