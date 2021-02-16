Advertisement

California carwash asking people to propose inside wash tunnel for wedding ring contest

A carwash in San Diego County, California is offering the deal of a lifetime to couples willing to host their proposals on the business’ premises.
File(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV/WVLT) - A carwash in San Diego County, California is offering the deal of a lifetime to couples willing to host their proposals on the business’ premises.

KGTV reported that Soapy Joe’s wants couples to commit at their “Propose at Soapy Joe’s” Tunnel of Love event.

Couples who participate--via proposing inside the wash tunnel--are entered for a chance to win a set of wedding rings valued at $3,500 and $10,000 in cash. Couples will also win a year of free car washes if they share their videos on the company’s website.

“Anyone can participate. All you need is a car, a video camera (like the one on your phone), and someone you want to spend the rest of your life with,” the business said.

KGTV reported that the contest lasts from February 14 through Feb 28.

