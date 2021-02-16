Coach Heupel unveils recruiting operations staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ew Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel has unveiled his recruiting operations staff structure, it was announced on Tuesday.Those joining the football program include (click on link to full profiles):

“I am excited about the staff we are assembling as we build a program Volunteer fans can be proud of,” Heupel said. “We have an experienced and established group joining us, all of whom are passionate about Tennessee. Together with our coaching staff, they will play a vital role in creating a successful culture and structure for our student-athletes.”

Altizer, Lawson, Brummett, Johnson and High all have previous ties to Tennessee, while Lawson, Brummett and High all served on Heupel’s UCF staff. The group has more than 30 combined years of Southeastern Conference experience.A 20-year UT veteran, Altizer returns to Knoxville after serving as the Deputy Athletics Director at Chattanooga.

Lawson, who worked in the Tennessee recruiting department from 2010-14, was previously the director of player personnel at UCF. Brummett, a 2018 Tennessee graduate, was the Knights’ director of on-campus recruiting. Breske, the former director of recruiting at Missouri, reunites with Heupel after the two worked together from 2016-17 in Columbia.

Smith-Walker joins Rocky Top as the first Black woman lead creative director in the SEC. She spent the last two years as NC State’s director of creative media and was a graphic designer for the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.Johnson, a Tennessee graduate and recruiting staff member from 2013-16, most recently served as the director of scouting and recruiting strategy at Southern Cal, a role he was promoted to in 2018 after serving as the assistant director of player personnel. High, a Knoxville native and UT graduate, was a recruiting assistant at UCF the past season.

With more than six years of experience, Stinger comes to Knoxville after stints as the director of recruiting at Colorado State and the director of on-campus recruiting at Nebraska. She owns previous experience at Middle Tennessee, where she earned her master’s degree in 2019.

