Comet fragment may have killed off dinosaurs, study says

This illustration provided by the American Museum of Natural History in July 2020 depicts a...
This illustration provided by the American Museum of Natural History in July 2020 depicts a Kongonaphon kely, a newly described reptile near the ancestry of dinosaurs and pterosaurs. Kongonaphon lived roughly 237 million years ago. (Frank Ippolito/American Museum of Natural History)(KY3)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new theory says a comet could be to blame for killing off the dinosaurs.

For the past few decades, most experts have said an asteroid was the culprit, but researchers at the Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts, have another theory.

According to their findings, it’s possible an icy comet flew too close to the sun, sending a fragment crashing down to Earth bringing an end to the dinosaurs.

The idea, however, is already drawing some skepticism, with one Colorado-based scientist saying the research has “several intrinsic problems.”

