COVID vaccine registration opens for teachers in Tennessee, 65 and older

Vaccine (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced Tuesday that teachers in Tennessee could begin registering for the coronavirus vaccine beginning February 22.

Tennessee is moving into phase 1b of the state’s vaccine plan. Under that phase, people aged 65 and older can begin registering for the vaccine. Phase 1b also includes staff members of kindergarten through 12th grade schools and child care facilities.

“Tennessee has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, and we’ve made substantial progress in protecting our senior citizens who are over age 70 through vaccination,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “While we remain focused on our seniors, who are the highest-risk population, we’re able to expand vaccine eligibility to these additional groups as our supply continues to grow each week.”

According to Knox County officials, the Knox Co. Health Department will begin COVID vaccinations to teachers, 65 and older starting Monday, Feb. 22.

Tennessee is also adding pregnant women to Phase 1c.

You can learn more about Phase 1b of the plan here.

You can sign up for your county’s waiting list here.

You can see which vaccine phase your county is in here.

You can see if you are eligible for the vaccine here.

