Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old in Greene Co.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lieutenant Jeff Davis at 423-798-1800.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lieutenant Jeff Davis at 423-798-1800.(GCSO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office have asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 15-year-old.

According to deputies, Bryson Lamb was last seen leaving his home in the Doty Chapel/Rheatown area on Monday night around 7:30 p.m.

Lamb is 6′ ft. and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black SpongeBob and Patrick hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lieutenant Jeff Davis at 423-798-1800.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit cards
Tenn. AG warns of ‘deceptive’ credit card charges
State and local leaders are concerned the incoming winter storm will cause more issues because...
First Alert Through Tuesday: Ice risks NW, more rain & some snow
Ice then cold then rain: First Alerts Tuesday & Thursday
KPD investigating fatal shooting in Montgomery Village
Identity of victim released after deadly Montgomery Village shooting
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - JULY 20, 2020 - Guard Victor Bailey Jr. #12 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
Vols a go for Gamecocks
Vaccine (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine registration opens for teachers in Tennessee, 65 and older
“This is an encouraging milestone, but there is still work ahead of us, and we remain committed...
More than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tennessee
Union County Sheriff
TBI investigation Union County ‘suspicious death’