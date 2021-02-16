Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old in Greene Co.
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office have asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 15-year-old.
According to deputies, Bryson Lamb was last seen leaving his home in the Doty Chapel/Rheatown area on Monday night around 7:30 p.m.
Lamb is 6′ ft. and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black SpongeBob and Patrick hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lieutenant Jeff Davis at 423-798-1800.
