Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old in Greene Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office have asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 15-year-old.

According to deputies, Bryson Lamb was last seen leaving his home in the Doty Chapel/Rheatown area on Monday night around 7:30 p.m.

Lamb is 6′ ft. and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black SpongeBob and Patrick hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lieutenant Jeff Davis at 423-798-1800.

