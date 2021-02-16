ETSU professor dies after battle with cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee State University is mourning the loss of one of its own.

According to the university, Dr. Brian Odle, an associate professor at the ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, died after a battle with cancer Monday morning.

Officials said the professor’s health had worsened recently.

ETSU has invited students, alumni, faculty and friends to share their stories and messages to honor Dr. Odle online.

“He was a treasured member of our faculty, an incredible teacher and storyteller, a loving husband and father. He will be missed,” ETSU released in a statement.

University officials said they will soon release information about a scholarship honoring Dr. Odle.

To honor the professor, ETSU has posted some of his speeches and numerous photos in a remembrance post on their website.

