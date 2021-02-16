Father of missing toddler in Hawaii told police he shook girl until she was ‘lifeless’

HONOLULU, Hawaii. (WVLT) -The father of a toddler who has been missing for weeks in Hawaii told police he beat and shook the child until she “appeared lifeless” and then arranged to dispose of her body.

HawaiiNewsNow reported the statements were contained in troubling new court documents in which a witness also alleges that 40-year-old Travis Rodrigues was high on methamphetamine at the time of his daughter’s death on or around Feb. 4 and may have given the drug to his child.

According to court documents released Tuesday, the witness reported seeing Rodrigues slapping, kicking and swearing at the toddler, 18-month-old Kytana Ancog.

HawaiiNewsNow reported the attack left the child bruised and bleeding, but Rodrigues allegedly told the witness that the blood was chocolate and that she had fallen in the shower. The witness also told police the father tried to give the child a meth pipe and said, “That’s what she like!” The witness left the home and returned the next day to see the child was “dangling as if lifeless,” and that the father “was smoking methamphetamine and looked high.”

In statements to Hawaiian police, Rodrigues admitted to hitting and squeezing the girl until she was lifeless.

The documents stated Rodrigues believed she was dead but did not call police.

HawaiiNewsNow reported instead he confessed to wrapping the child’s body in a bedsheet and placing it in a duffel.

Rodrigues is charged with second-degree murder.

