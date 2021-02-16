First Alert: More heavy snow for some to intense rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The roller coaster is not quite over yet. There’s a First Alert late Wednesday and all day Thursday, for everyone. We have intense snow on the Plateau, very strong rain Thursday, and we wrap it up with snow.

After Friday morning, we’re *mostly* in the clear for the upcoming longer stretch.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Patchy ice and flurries continue, on this bitter cold WVLT First Alert day. We have a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy day, but it’s a very cold one and feels even colder. We’re about 20 degrees below average, but the wind chill actually makes that even worse. Stay bundled up today! Today’s high is only 32 in Knoxville.

Clouds increase again tonight, with stray flurries, and a low around 22 degrees. At least the wind is backing off!

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is a mostly cloudy day, and a high around 43 degrees. Stray flurries can pop-up in the higher elevations.

Wednesday night kicks off our next WVLT First Alert. Because this starts at night, we’re looking at low 30s triggering snow and sleet to freezing rain mix, but warming takes this back to rain. The best chance for accumulating snow is on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. The Valley looks to warm to 46 degrees Thursday, but we’ll collect around an inch of rain, so still alert worthy because that much rain can lead to runoff issues and hydroplaning risks.

As cold air slides in behind this system, we’ll have scattered snow showers Thursday night to Friday morning. Friday’s high is back to 30s but it’s clearing. The clear sky will let us drop into the teens Friday night.

Warmer air starts moving in this weekend. Despite the teens Saturday morning, we’ll get back to 40s in the afternoon. Then 20s to start Sunday, but we’ll make it to low 50s Sunday afternoon!

The warm-up does come with a few showers Sunday night into Monday, but still temperatures closer to “normal” sounds good right now. (Average high for Knoxville this time of the year is 53 degrees.)

Stick with WVLT News and the WVLT First Alert Weather app for the latest on your local forecast!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Wednesday night snow to rain, then soggy Thursday. (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.