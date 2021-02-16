Advertisement

2 children unaccounted for as Hamblen Co. authorities battle fire

File image: WHSV(WHSV)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAMBLEN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Hamblen County officials are on the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning.

The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was reported at a home near West Industrial Park on Buell Street.

Officials said the fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin, two children are currently unaccounted for. Jarnigan said the parents of the two children work nightshift. The parents said the children were home when they left for work.

This is a developing story.

