Heather Haley dicusses weather during virtual school visit

Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - School visits have been far and few between over the past year due to the pandemic, but WVLT school visits are back on.

WVLT’s Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visited with Knox County students virtually to talk about the weather.

Heather Haley met virtually with students who are also at home learning virtually.

For more information on how to schedule a school visit with Heather Haley, click here.

