Advertisement

Knox County public libraries invite you to the ‘Stay Home And Read a Book Ball’

Audio books
Audio books(WHSV)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You’re invited to the “Stay Home and Read a Book Ball’ happening this weekend.

The event is being hosted by Friends of the Knox County Public Library. During the virtual event, kids can log their reading time for the Read City Challenge.

Parents can pitch in too because Friends of Knox County Public Library said the library could use more of these books.

“Average cost for an ebook and audiobook license can be roughly around 60 dollars,” said Friends president Natalie Smith. “That can vary from book to book. Sometimes it’s more than that, sometimes it’s a little bit less.”

Smith says her organization hopes to purchase over 1,000 new audiobooks to meet demand.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit cards
Tenn. AG warns of ‘deceptive’ credit card charges
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Two shot, one dead following West Knox County shooting
FILE: TDOT crews treating roads as snow falls through East Tennessee
TDOT crews preparing for East Tennessee weather
Cold rain and ice on a First Alert Monday
Cold rain & ice on a First Alert Monday
State and local leaders are concerned the incoming winter storm will cause more issues because...
First Alert Through Tuesday: Ice risks NW, more rain & some snow

Latest News

FILE: No. 18 Tennessee took down No. 15 Kansas at home in a 80-61 game Saturday night.
Vols basketball game against South Carolina moved
File
California carwash asking people to propose inside wash tunnel for wedding ring contest
A 4-year-old who was critically injured in a drive-by shooting has died, Alabama police...
4-year-old dies after drive-by shooting in Alabama
Scores 15 points in Lady Vols win over ETSU
Lady Vols game against Miss. State postponed again