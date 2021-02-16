Knox County public libraries invite you to the ‘Stay Home And Read a Book Ball’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You’re invited to the “Stay Home and Read a Book Ball’ happening this weekend.

The event is being hosted by Friends of the Knox County Public Library. During the virtual event, kids can log their reading time for the Read City Challenge.

Parents can pitch in too because Friends of Knox County Public Library said the library could use more of these books.

“Average cost for an ebook and audiobook license can be roughly around 60 dollars,” said Friends president Natalie Smith. “That can vary from book to book. Sometimes it’s more than that, sometimes it’s a little bit less.”

Smith says her organization hopes to purchase over 1,000 new audiobooks to meet demand.

