Knox County teacher travels hours to get vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gretchen Hartman is a Vision Specialist in Knox County Schools.

Before Tuesday, Knox County remained in 1a2, leaving teachers just outside of the group eligible for coronavirus vaccination.

”Eight people in my family have already had two vaccines and here I am as a teacher, probably more exposed than them and I haven’t even had my first one,” said Hartmann.

Dealing with students who are blind, visually impaired, or have low vision, Hartmann travels between multiple schools, leading her to worry about her chance to contract or spread the virus.

”It’s the transmission of it. Even though kids aren’t getting sick from it, teachers can get it from them and give it back to them, and then they can give it to their families so there are exponential opportunities for it to spread like that,” said Hartmann

She began to do research and learn what counties were in which category, and see if she was able to get her doses somewhere else.

”Eight different counties I applied to, all within two hours of Knoxville, and all were accepting 1b,” said Hartmann.

She settled on Hawkins County, the first to respond.

“One of the counties called me up and said you don’t live in this county why aren’t you getting this in Knox county, and I said I’m a teacher and they’re not offering it to me, so I drove two hours to get it and then I started telling other teachers,” Hartmann added.

While Knox County, starting Monday the 22nd is accepting teachers, Hartmann still recommends teachers look into getting vaccinated where they can the quickest.

”Sending messages like ‘I’m so excited I got my first shot’ you know people have their choice to get it or not but a lot of the teachers I’ve talked to are so excited and want that first vaccine,” said Hartmann.

Despite Knox County opening it up to 1b, Hartman and anyone else who got their first dose in a surrounding county will have to drive back to get their second.

”We’re eligible to take sick time, but I would do it anyway because I think it’s that important,” said Hartmann.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.