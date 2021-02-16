Advertisement

Krispy Kreme offering a limited-edition Mars doughnut to celebrate NASA’s rover landing

Krispy Kreme offering limited-edition Mars doughnut.
Krispy Kreme Mars doughnut
Krispy Kreme Mars doughnut(Krispy Kreme)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - When NASA’s Perseverance rover goes through the “seven minutes of terror” to land itself on Mars February 18, you can sit back, watch the NASA coverage and relax.

It’s not every day that NASA lands an SUV-size rover on Mars. The last rover to land on Mars was Curiosity in 2012; the stationary InSight lander touched down in 2018.

To mark the rare occasion, Krispy Kreme is offering a limited-edition-themed doughnut -- only available on Thursday.

The Mars doughnut will look like the red planet itself.

Krispy Kreme’s Mars doughnut celebrates NASA’s Perseverance rover and its upcoming landing on Mars.

The caramel-dipped and chocolate cream-filled doughnut is topped with a swirl that resembles Mars, and it’s even sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs for that authentic dusty Martian touch.

If you submitted your name during NASA’s “Send Your Name to Mars” campaign, which put almost 11 million names on the rover before it departed for its journey to Mars, bring your “boarding pass” to Krispy Kreme and your Mars Doughnut is free.

“The landing of Perseverance on Mars will be an epic and important achievement,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, in a statement. “So, we’re celebrating the best way we know how: with an amazing new doughnut discovery right here on earth.”

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit cards
Tenn. AG warns of ‘deceptive’ credit card charges
Ice then cold then rain: First Alerts Tuesday & Thursday
State and local leaders are concerned the incoming winter storm will cause more issues because...
First Alert Through Tuesday: Ice risks NW, more rain & some snow
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Husband dead, wife in ICU following West Knox County shooting
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter

Latest News

40-year-old Travis Rodrigues was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder Saturday,...
Father of missing toddler in Hawaii told police he shook girl until she was ‘lifeless’
Texas woman, child, die from carbon monoxide poisoning after car left running in garage
Holiday weekend turns to tragedy in Knoxville
Mother of Valentine’s Day shooting victim speaks out
McDonald's special gift boxes
McDonald’s to launch special website to sell swag gift boxes for $5