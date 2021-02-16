Advertisement

Lady Vols spend time stuck in winter storm with modeling competition

Lady Vols Modeling
Lady Vols Modeling(UT Athletics)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols made the most of their time stuck on the road during winter weather by holding a modeling competition and asking fans to vote for a winner.

The team posted a series of videos featuring players doing their best catwalks.

“When the ice storm has hit and you’re stuck in a room with a stage... Next top model: Lady Vols addition. Cast your vote for your favorite Lady Vol to take the runway with a like!” said a post on the team’s Twitter account Monday afternoon.

Cast your vote for the best model in Volunteer Orange on Twitter.

