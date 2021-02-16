Live music returns to the Bijou in March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Live music will return to the Bijou Theatre for an in-venue experience and live streaming concert series every week in March.

According to the theatre, safety measures have been put in place to ensure fans’ safety and well-being.

A limited number of tickets will be available for in-person performances.

Individuals who are not able to see the concerts in person can enjoy them virtually. The Bijou Theatre has partnered with veeps to stream each performance live for a minimum donation of $10.

The donation will allow individuals to tune in live and also view a replay of the show for over 48 hours. Proceeds from ‘Live at the Bijou’ will support the artist and help sustain the venue.

Streaming tickets are available now and Live Bijou Experience tickets are on sale Friday, February 19 at 10:00 a.m.

