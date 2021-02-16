Advertisement

Live stream shows winter wonderland at Graceland

(WKYT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A major winter storm hit Memphis causing closures across the area. Although inclement weather has forced Graceland to close, fans can still enjoy the beauty of Graceland.

Watch the live stream here to see the snow pile up in Memphis just outside the entrance to Elvis Presley’s home.

Music lovers can also enjoy a virtual tour of Graceland. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit cards
Tenn. AG warns of ‘deceptive’ credit card charges
Ice then cold then rain: First Alerts Tuesday & Thursday
State and local leaders are concerned the incoming winter storm will cause more issues because...
First Alert Through Tuesday: Ice risks NW, more rain & some snow
KPD investigating fatal shooting in Montgomery Village
Identity of victim released after deadly Montgomery Village shooting
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter

Latest News

Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash, KPD searching for vehicle
In her new role as White House Deputy Director, Goff will focus on COVID-19 relief legislation.
UT alumna named White House Deputy Director
The Shelby County Fire Department and sheriff’s office responded to the 8000 block of Brunswick...
10-year-old dead, 6-year-old hospitalized after falling into icy Tennessee pond
Frigid temperatures and wintry precipitation is expected to continue throughout the state...
2 weather-related deaths reported in Tennessee, TEMA says