Live stream shows winter wonderland at Graceland

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A major winter storm hit Memphis causing closures across the area. Although inclement weather has forced Graceland to close, fans can still enjoy the beauty of Graceland.

Watch the live stream here to see the snow pile up in Memphis just outside the entrance to Elvis Presley’s home.

Music lovers can also enjoy a virtual tour of Graceland. Click here for more information.

