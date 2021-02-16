Maryville church serving weekly hot meals to the community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Everett Hills Baptist Church helps to serve the community every Monday through their Hospitality on the Hill Ministry.

Parishioners of the church volunteer to cook and serve meals in a drive-thru event in the church’s parking lot.

The Hospitality on the Hill Ministry started in April of 2019. Before the pandemic, members of the community were invited out weekly to enjoy a hot meal and fellowship inside of the church.

The Fellowship hall is currently closed to guests, but the church still provides all who show up with fresh meals for their families.

Jennifer Shaw, an organizer with the Ministry says at the start of the pandemic they had an increase in the number of meals they were giving away.

“At our peak we were at about 250. That was back in maybe June, and then we leveled off a little bit at about 160. We always hope to have extra meals left. And then we take them to some apartments we minister to,” shared Shaw.

The meals are given away every Monday from 5:30pm to 6:30pm at Everett Hills Baptist Church.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.