McDonald’s to launch special website to sell swag gift boxes for $5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - McDonald’s is launching a special website this week.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, the fast-food chain will sell limited-time-only $5 swag packages via a unique website beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

According to a press release, the packages will include a hoodie, a custom song and early access to try its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

The company says the hoodie will have one word on it: “crispyjuicytender.”

“We know fans can’t wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we’re celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other,” said VP of U.S. Communications, David Tovar in the news release. “We’re excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can’t get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu.”

The chicken sandwiches will go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.