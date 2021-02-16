Advertisement

Michael Jordan donating $10M to NC medical clinics

A health care system announced Monday that basketball legend Michael Jordan is donating $10 million to launch two medical clinics in underserved communities near his North Carolina hometown.
Michael Jordan appears during a star-studded double-taping of "Surprise Oprah! A Farewell...
Michael Jordan appears during a star-studded double-taping of "Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular," Tuesday, May 17, 2011, in Chicago. "The Oprah Winfrey Show" is ending its run May 25, after 25 years, and millions of her fans around the globe are waiting to see how she will close out a show that spawned a media empire. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A health care system announced Monday that basketball legend Michael Jordan is donating $10 million to launch two medical clinics in underserved communities near his North Carolina hometown.

Novant Health says the clinics are set to open in New Hanover County in early 2022. News outlets report that the gift marks one of the largest ever from the Basketball Hall of Fame athlete.

Jordan previously gave $7 million to open clinics in Charlotte in 2019 and 2020.

Jordan grew up in Wilmington before going on to play at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill then later winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls.

