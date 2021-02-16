Advertisement

More than 2,500 without power in Fentress Co.

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of Fentress County residents were without power Tuesday afternoon.

“This is why you never go near any downed lines of any kind. The ice acts as an insulator and doesn’t let the breaker see enough ground fault to trip, it sees it as load and creates a very dangerous situation,” VEC said.

The power line was reported down just after 6 a.m. VEC has not said when they expect power to be restored. Officials said icy conditions make restoration more difficult.

To report an outage, click here.

Posted by Volunteer Energy Cooperative - Official on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

