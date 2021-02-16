More than 2,500 without power in Fentress Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of Fentress County residents were without power Tuesday afternoon.

According to Volunteer Energy Cooperative, a downed powerline caused the outage.

“This is why you never go near any downed lines of any kind. The ice acts as an insulator and doesn’t let the breaker see enough ground fault to trip, it sees it as load and creates a very dangerous situation,” VEC said.

The power line was reported down just after 6 a.m. VEC has not said when they expect power to be restored. Officials said icy conditions make restoration more difficult.

