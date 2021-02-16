Advertisement

Mother of Valentine’s Day shooting victim speaks out

Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brian Hicks was identified by Knoxville police as the victim of a shooting at the Montgomery Village apartment complex in Knoxville that occurred late Valentine’s Day night.

His mother Judy Hicks says she recalls being woken up after one in the morning to a knock on the door by investigators who brought the news that her 33-year-old son was dead.

Knoxville police were called to the area for a burglary report, but by the time they had gotten there, Brian was already dead.

Judy says her son was at his girlfriend’s apartment, and when his girlfriend left that’s when Brian was shot. Knoxville police say there was no suspect in sight when they arrived and currently don’t have anyone being held responsible for the shooting.

Judy wants to see that change saying, “I want justice. I want justice brought.”

Brian’s mother also says she wants people to remember her son as the victim of the crime and not a criminal.

The family says that Brian didn’t have life insurance so they’re reaching out to the community for financial assistance with a GoFundMe link.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

