ORNL helps in search for ancient life on Mars

In this illustration provided by NASA, the Perseverance rover fires up its descent stage...
In this illustration provided by NASA, the Perseverance rover fires up its descent stage engines as it nears the Martian surface.. This phase of its entry, descent and landing sequence, or EDL, is known as "powered descent." (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)(AP)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 16, 2021
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NASA is sending a new Mars rover to the red planet for the first time since 2012 and Oak Ridge National Laboratory had a hand in the work to get the rover ready for launch.

Scientists are planning to explore an area believed to be a dry lake bed on Mars for evidence of ancient life there. The rover will also collect data from Mars that will help pave the way for human travelers in the future.

Many national laboratories around the country contributed to work being done to prepare the rover for launch including, material processing, and production of clad vents.

ORNL used an unusual method that utilizes pure iridium powder to create an alloy that was developed in Oak Ridge.

The rover is expected to land on Mars on February 18.

