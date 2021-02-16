Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash, KPD searching for vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in West Knoxville Monday night.

According to Knoxville police, officers responded to N. Peters Road near Cedar Bluff just before 10 p.m. after a report of a hit-and-run collision.

Witnesses at the scene told authorities that a man was crossing N. Peters Road when he was hit by a car described as a silver sedan. Witnesses said the vehicle stopped for a moment, then left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The vehicle involved in the crash has not been identified.

KPD is asking anyone with information regarding the crash or the vehicle involved to call (865) 215-7370.

