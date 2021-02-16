TBI investigation Union County ‘suspicious death’

SPEEDWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation is underway after the Union County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Speedwell on Friday evening.

According to UCSO, the call on the 400 block of Blue Springs Rd was in regards to a woman having a reaction to something and not breathing.

After arriving at the scene, the sheriff’s office contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident. Authorities determined the woman’s death to be suspicious in nature.

Authorities said they are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the woman’s manner of death.

No information about the woman’s identity has been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

