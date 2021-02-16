Advertisement

Tennessee lands $6.9M in STEM education grants

A competitive grant process to pick the schools will launch this summer.
A competitive grant process to pick the schools will launch this summer.(Liam Collins/WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say they have landed $6.9 million in grants to aid in computer science and STEM education.

The state Department of Education says the money includes a $4 million Education Innovation and Research early phase grant and a $2.9 million Out-of-School Time Career Pathway Program grant.

The $4 million grant will help expand STEM and computer science education in 20 Tennessee high schools, including with work-based learning opportunities to earn postsecondary credits.

A competitive grant process to pick the schools will launch this summer.

The $2.9 million grant will expand computer science and STEM education in five rural school districts.

