UT alumna named White House Deputy Director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A University of Tennessee alumna is now serving as the Deputy Director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.

President Joe Biden named Shuwanza Goff, a 2006 UT political science graduate, to his team. Goff will also serve as a liaison to the House of Representatives.

“She has a characteristic that I call the legislative temperament,” said UT Political Science Professor Mike Fitzgerald, who taught Goff in two courses. “This is the ability in people in public affairs to take the very patient long view and negotiate differences in order to accomplish the work. This would explain her success in the House of Representatives. She can bridge differences and be very patient about it, in large part due to her patient determination to attain a mutually beneficial result. That’s what you need in a White House legislative director.”

Only a year ago, Goff became the first African American woman to direct action on the House of Representatives floor. UT Political Science Professor Richard Pacelle said Goff was “the single most important unelected official in Congress.”

Goff was born in New York City and said she had an interest in politics early in life. Goff said she would often ask questions about candidates and pull the lever in the voting booth for her mother.

In 1995, Goff’s family moved to Mechanicsville, Virginia. While in high school, a UT alum came to her class for a visit.

“She spoke about UT with such high regard and excitement that it piqued my interest in the university,” Goff said. “From there I went to a visit, fell in love with the orange T, and the rest is history.”

During her time at UT, Goff majored in political science and had a goal to pursue a career in public affairs. Goff also served as a student alumni associate on the executive committee.

“The support that I received from all of the department’s faculty and staff truly helped to solidify my desire to pursue politics,” Goff said. “I’ve always known I was interested in and enjoyed politics, but the support of my political science professors helped to reinforce this.”

In 2008, Goff started as a staff assistant in the office of Steny Hoyer (D.-Md.) while she completed her master’s in justice law, according to UTK News. Goff worked her way up until she was named director for legislative operations in 2013.

Hoyer became House majority leader in 2016. In her new role as White House Deputy Director, Goff will focus on COVID-19 relief legislation.

