Vols a go for Gamecocks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The latest Covid tests for Tennessee men’s basketball have come back negative. The news first reported by Jimmy Hyams of our media partner WNML, was confirmed for WVLT Sports by Tennessee Athletics. It means the Vols will be able host the South Carolina Gamecocks inside Thompson-Boling Arena. We are told, however, that the team will be without some players. UT is not expected to release those names until game time, which is 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

The game, originally scheduled for Tuesday night, was rescheduled for Wednesday due to a positive COVID-19 test among Tennessee’s Tier 1 personnel. The test, which returned as positive, was administered Sunday during routine COVID-19 surveillance testing, which is conducted three times per week in accordance with NCAA and SEC guidelines.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com (PDF).

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.