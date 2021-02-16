Vols basketball game against South Carolina moved

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee men’s basketball game against South Carolina was rescheduled due to a positive COVID-19 test among the Vols’ Tier 1 personnel.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, the game was moved to Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on the SEC Network.

A release from Tennessee said ticketholders will receive further information via email and can use their original tickets for the South Carolina game. Digital tickets will need to be reloaded onto the ticket holder’s digital wallet.

The positive test was given Sunday as part of routine coronavirus surveillance, the university said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.