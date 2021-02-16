Advertisement

When will you be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine?

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. An increasing number of COVID-19 vaccination sites around the U.S. are canceling appointments because of vaccine shortages in a rollout so rife with confusion and unexplained bottlenecks. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health released a new tool to help individuals across the state find out when they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new tool asks a series of questions regarding your lifestyle, including your risk of exposure to COVID-19 based on your workplace, whether or not you’ve received your first dose of the vaccine and if you have had COVID-19 before.

Officials with the Department of Health said the questionnaire is aimed to gather information regarding individuals’ readiness for the vaccine and offer guidance to ensure their safety.

The questionnaire can be accessed here.

