When will you be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health released a new tool to help individuals across the state find out when they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new tool asks a series of questions regarding your lifestyle, including your risk of exposure to COVID-19 based on your workplace, whether or not you’ve received your first dose of the vaccine and if you have had COVID-19 before.

Officials with the Department of Health said the questionnaire is aimed to gather information regarding individuals’ readiness for the vaccine and offer guidance to ensure their safety.

The questionnaire can be accessed here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.