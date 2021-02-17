Advertisement

CDC warns of carbon monoxide poisoning as winter weather continues

Here’s a few things to remember to keep your family safe.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials say during cold weather, it’s known for carbon monoxide poisonings to peak.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and tasteless gas. It’s also known as the silent killer.

Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire spoke with WVLT, sharing tips to keep you and your family safe during the cold winter months.

Bagwell says when warming up your car in the garage, make sure there is enough ventilation.

“Some people want to go out and turn their car on to warm up and that’s good, but crack the door, where you have some fresh air circulating in that garage or basement, cause that carbon monoxide may stick around for a while,” shared Bagwell.

Carbon monoxide can also come from gas appliances like stoves, heaters, generators and fireplaces.

Bagwell says some symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include a bright red skin color, headache, and possibly nausea.

When it comes to keeping your family safe, it’s good to invest in a carbon monoxide detector.

Bagwell says the best detectors are ones that are low to the ground.

“The best kinds that we’ve found are the ones that plug in an outlet with a battery backup, and it’s down near the floor. Treat it differently than you do a smoke detector. A smoke detector smoke rises, heat rises. A carbon monoxide detector needs to be low to the ground,” says Bagwell.

For more information about carbon monoxide, and more ways to stay safe click here.

