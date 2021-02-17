Farragut Athletic Director loses wife, long time East Tenn. teacher in relentless battle following stroke

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Farragut Athletic Director Don Dodgen lost his wife Tuesday morning following a relentless six-year battle after suffering a massive stroke.

Don’s wife, Mary Anne, 68, was a Sevier County school teacher who touched many lives. Mary Anne fought the battle relentlessly and she did it with her husband Don by her side.

Don has been at Farragut High School for decades and married to Mary Anne for almost 50 years.

Mary Ann devoted over 41 years in the East Tennessee school district until it was cut short due to a massive stroke in Dec. 2014. She worked as a fourth grade and special education teacher at Riceville Elementary School in Athens, Tennessee from 1973-1991. Then as a sixth and eighth-grade teacher at Pigeon Forge Middle School in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee from 1992-2014.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband Charles “Donald” Dodgen, her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Elizabeth Dodgen, her daughters and son-in-laws Brianne and Quinton McCroskey, Whitney and David Dyer. Her grandchildren Gracie and Addison Dodgen, Charles McCroskey, Kenzington and Adeline Dyer. Her brother Thomas Jones, sister-in-law Linda Jones, nieces Sheila, Tara and Clarie Jones, and other family and friends.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Bernice Jones, her in-laws Rellie and Jewell Dodgen, her brother John Jones and her granddaughter Ainsley McCroskey.

Her family is asking for donations in her name to be sent to the Special Olympics Organizations of McMinn and Sevier County in Mary Anne’s name.

With the loss of Mary Anne there is a hole in the heart of so many people in West Knoxville and in Sevier County.

