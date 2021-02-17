Advertisement

First Alert: Bursts of snow but heavy rain washing away most snow

There is sleet, downpours, heavy snow late Wednesday night. Ben Cathey tracks more sun and warmth in the longer range.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The last of four big storms in the last eight days arrives Wednesday night. We have a First Alert for two reasons: a) heavy snow on the Cumberland Plateau, much of which will stick, and b) heavy rain on-and-off for most of the area.

Friday and Saturday are much quieter. More rain is coming on Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sure, it was sunny and much, much warmer Wednesday. That’s all about to change as the first snowflakes are already rolling in.

The WVLT First Alert starts at 7 p.m. today, as bursts of snow and sleet move into our westernmost counties. We’ll be in the low to mid 30s area-wide this evening, so that gives us that quick trigger of snow and mixing. The best chance for accumulating snow is on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. That’s where we have Winter Storm Warnings. The snow will fall really hard for a few hours, but we’ll inch up on the temperatures in the Valley and spread out rain. The best shot to keep the snow on the ground is on the Northern Plateau. If you’re thinking of cities specifically, there: Oneida, Robbins, Norma, Jellico, Harlan, Middlesboro, Jamestown, Grimsley, and the northern stretches of Crossville.

NOTE: IF YOU ARE NOT OUTSIDE IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS OF THURSDAY, WELL BEFORE DAWN, YOU **WILL NOT** SEE MUCH SNOW. A LOT WILL MELT BEFORE YOU WAKE UP.

Tonight starts out wintry, but becomes rainy, with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. The other reason for a First Alert is the really heavy rain that starts before dawn Thursday. That plus another band of rain midday to early afternoon. This accumulates to more than an inch of rain, which can cause hydroplaning and standing water on roads. It’s a gross, soggy day, with a high around 41 degrees. This winds down in the evening, but starts changing to scattered snow showers, which will drop a trace to a half an inch of snow through Friday morning. Notice the rain in between washed away the earlier snowfall.

Heavy rain early Thursday morning and again during the day.
Heavy rain early Thursday morning and again during the day.(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Snow will continue to accumulate in the Smokies early Friday morning, with most seeing flurries and clouds. We’ll start Friday in the upper 20s, then have some afternoon cloud breaks helping us warm to the upper 30s. Another cold day, and even colder Friday night with a mostly clear sky and lows in the upper teens!

The weekend starts improving, though. Saturday is sunny, but still chilly in the low 40s. Sunday is partly cloudy, but makes it to the low 50s!

We’ll have a few showers move in Sunday night into Monday, but we’ll still be close to 50 degrees on Monday.

Then we can find some above average days with sunshine.

Stick with WVLT News and the WVLT First Alert Weather app for the latest on your local forecast!

Android Users
iPhone Users
Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

