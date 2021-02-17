First Alert: Bursts of snow but heavy rain washing away most snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The February weather roller coaster continues the rest of this week. The WVLT First Alert begins this evening and lasts through Thursday, as we start with sleet and snow, but wash away most of that snow with heavy rain. The week ends on a cold note again, as we wrap up this system with some snow showers. If you need something to look forward to, next week comes with warmer days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with stray flurries, and a low around 20 degrees.. The wind is lighter, but still a 5 mph wind from the NE makes us feel several degrees colder. Keep all those warm layers ready!

We’re looking at a quiet day, but remember that changes this evening. It’s a mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a light breeze, and the high is still below average as we only warm to around 41 degrees.

The WVLT First Alert starts around 7 p.m. today, as burst of snow and sleet to some freezing rain develop. We’ll be in the low to mid 30s area-wide this evening, so that gives us that quick trigger of snow and mixing. The best chance for accumulating snow is on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. That’s where we have Winter Storm alerts. he snow will fall really hard for a few hours, but we’ll inch up on the temperatures enough to spread out rain for most of our area. The best shot to keep the snow on the ground is on the Northern Plateau.

Tonight starts out wintry, but becomes rainy, with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Burst of snow tonight, before rain. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The WVLT First Alert continues Thursday with that soggy morning, and another band of rain midday to early afternoon. This accumulates to more than an inch of rain, which can cause hydroplaning and standing water on roads. It’s a gross, soggy day, with a high around 41 degrees. This winds down in the evening, but starts changing to scattered snow showers. This drops a trace to a half an inch of snow through Friday morning, so notice the rain in between washed away the heaviest snowfall.

Heavy rain early Thursday morning and again during the day. (WVLT)

Snow will continue to accumulate in the Smokies early Friday morning, with most see flurries and clouds. We’ll start Friday in the upper 20s, then have some afternoon cloud breaks helping us warm to the upper 30s. Another cold day, and even colder Friday night with a mostly clear sky and lows in the upper teens!

The weekend starts improving! Saturday is sunny, but still chilly in the low 40s. Sunday is partly cloudy, but makes it to the low 50s!

We’ll have a few showers move in Sunday night into Monday, but we’ll still be close to 50 degrees on Monday.

Then we can find some above average days sunshine.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

