Graceland plans in-person events during Elvis Week

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — On the 44th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death, fans will get to celebrate the musician once again at the annual Elvis Week event in Memphis, Tennessee.

Presley’s Graceland is preparing to host visitors and offer in-person events for Elvis Week from Aug. 11 through Aug. 17. Organizers said public health protocols will be in place, including the requirement of masks, temperature screenings and socially distanced seating.

The event will feature appearances by celebrities and musicians, live concerts, panel discussions, parties, bus excursions and the Elvis Presley tribute artist contest, officials with Elvis Presley Enterprises said. The keystone event, once again, will be a candlelight vigil as fans visit his grave.

Since Presley’s death on Aug. 16, 1977, fans of the late singer and actor have flocked to Memphis to commemorate his life and career in the week leading up to his death anniversary. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Elvis Week events were mostly held online last year.

