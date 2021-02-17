Advertisement

In first trailer for ‘Cruella,’ Emma Stone transforms into the iconic Disney villian

'Cruella' starring Emma Stone
'Cruella' starring Emma Stone
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON (WVLT) -The first trailer for Disney’s upcoming film ‘Cruella’ dropped Wednesday morning, providing a glimpse of Emma Stone portraying the iconic villain.

The film will tell the original story of Cruella de Vil, who was first introduced in the 1956 novel, “The Hundred and One Dalmatians” by Dodie Smith before the book was adapted into an animated film in 1961 and a live-action movie in 1996.

According to the film, Stone will play a young Cruella in 1970s London as the ‘young grifter’ tries to make a name for herself with her designs amidst the punk rock revolution.

Disney says Cruella will befriend a pair of thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief. Together, they build a life for themselves on the streets. Cruella’s ‘flair for fashion’ catches the eye of a fashion legend played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson.

“But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bet Cruella,” Disney says.

The film, directed by Craig Gillespie is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 28. Glenn Close, who played Cruella in the 1990s movie, serves as an executive producer.

