Juvenile girl killed in Cherry Street shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A juvenile girl was shot and killed near Cherry Street and Selma Avenue, the Knoxville Police Department announced.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night around 7:40 p.m. Officers said they arrived and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said there are no suspects at this time.

It’s the latest shooting in a rash of recent violent incidents in the Knoxville area, including a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead last week.

