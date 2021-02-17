Advertisement

Juvenile girl killed in Cherry Street shooting

A juvenile was shot and killed Tuesday night near Cherry Street, the Knoxville Police Department announced.
A juvenile was shot and killed Tuesday night near Cherry Street, the Knoxville Police...
A juvenile was shot and killed Tuesday night near Cherry Street, the Knoxville Police Department announced.(KPD)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A juvenile girl was shot and killed near Cherry Street and Selma Avenue, the Knoxville Police Department announced.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night around 7:40 p.m. Officers said they arrived and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said there are no suspects at this time.

It’s the latest shooting in a rash of recent violent incidents in the Knoxville area, including a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead last week.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit cards
Tenn. AG warns of ‘deceptive’ credit card charges
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Husband dead, wife in ICU following West Knox County shooting
Ice then cold then rain: First Alerts Tuesday & Thursday
State and local leaders are concerned the incoming winter storm will cause more issues because...
First Alert Through Tuesday: Ice risks NW, more rain & some snow
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter

Latest News

Keeping pets warm and safe during winter weather
Keeping pets and other animals safe and warm this winter season
California drivers in the City of Stockton were shocked by something strange floating in the...
Mannequins floating in California waterway prompt 911 calls
File image
Mother found dead, child injured in NC accidental shooting
AMR ambulances outfitted with UV lights to kill COVID-19.
Ambulance upgrade can help protect Knox, Blount county riders from coronavirus