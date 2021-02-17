Juvenile girl killed in Cherry Street shooting
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A juvenile girl was shot and killed near Cherry Street and Selma Avenue, the Knoxville Police Department announced.
The shooting occurred Tuesday night around 7:40 p.m. Officers said they arrived and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Police said there are no suspects at this time.
It’s the latest shooting in a rash of recent violent incidents in the Knoxville area, including a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead last week.
