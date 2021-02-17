Kellie Harper named to Women’s Naismith Coach of the Year list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper has been named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year late-season list.

During her second season as the UT women’s basketball coach, Harper is one of 15 coaches named to the list.

The Lady Vols (12-5, 6-3 SEC) were projected as a No. 4 seed and rated 13th overall in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee’s first top-16 reveal.

“In a 2020-21 season fraught with challenges, Harper has impressively developed a squad that was projected to finish sixth in the SEC and wasn’t even receiving enough votes to be in the AP or USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 polls until Jan. 11 and 12. Despite that unit losing an important starter in Keyen Green for the season after four games, UT still has managed to make a name for itself on the national landscape,” UT said in a statement.

The Lady Vols defeated No. 14 Indiana on the road. The team earned a win against top-15 teams Arkansas and Kentucky at home. UT is currently in a tie for third place in the SEC standings with four scheduled regular-season games to play.

The team will take on South Carolina in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.

