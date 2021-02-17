Kentucky troopers injured after semi loses control

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Kentucky State Police troopers were injured Tuesday after a tractor-trailer struck their cruisers on the side of Interstate 65.

According to KSP, the troopers were assisting a wreck at mile marker 59 on I-65 North. The roadway was blocked when the driver of the semi reportedly lost control and hit the police cruisers.

The troopers were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Both officers have now been released.

Officials said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and one death was reported as a result.

The incident is under investigation.

