Knoxville business leaders come together to dedicate local refugee family’s Habitat for Humanity home

Knoxville CEOs came together last week to dedicate a Habitat for Humanity home to a local family.
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family from Burundi has found a new home in Knoxville, Tennessee with the help of Knoxville Habitat for Humanity and area business leaders.

Minani, his wife Manirakiza and their family fled from war and conflict, staying for years in refugee camps, before coming to Knoxville more than ten years ago. Though working hard--Minani in housekeeping and Manirakiza in manufacturing--the couple and their seven children were unable to afford appropriate housing.

That is, until this year. On February 11, Minani and his family were handed keys to a new home as they celebrated with local business leaders, like Knoxville Utilities Board President and CEO Gabe Bolas and PYA President and CEO Marty Brown.

Working to this moment for years, and with it briefly put off due to the pandemic, Minani was emotional and expressed his thanks when handed the keys to his family’s new home and added his praises to God saying, “God, who makes all things possible.”

New Knoxville Habitat homeowners Minani and Manirakiza are pictured on the first build day of...
New Knoxville Habitat homeowners Minani and Manirakiza are pictured on the first build day of the Knoxville Habitat CEO Build, presented by Bank of America. Like all Knoxville Habitat homeowners, the couple have earned 500 hours of “sweat equity” to build, help in building their home and pay a no-interest, affordable mortgage as a homebuyer.(Knoxville Habitat for Humanity)

Other business leaders present included representatives from Denark Construction and Merit Construction, Inc. The event was presented by Bank of America, and the build received monetary support from long-time partner St. George Greek Orthodox Church as well as funds from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

Bolas said, “It was great to work with this family, and I believe this speaks volumes to what our Knoxville businesses did in the very tough times of this pandemic. This would never have happened without our friends and sponsors Christman, Barge Design Solutions, PYA, Merit Construction, LDA Engineering, Fulghum MacIndoe & Associates, Stowers Machinery, LHP Capital, Denark Construction, McCarty Holsaple McCarty and, of course, our friends at Bank of America.”

According to Habitat for Humanity, Bank of America will also sponsor Knoxville Habitat’s 2021 CEO Build.

Bank of America’s Senior Vice President and Market Manager Lina Kornmeyer also acknowledged all who have come together to make a family’s opportunity of a safe and secure home possible. As a longtime Habitat for Humanity partner, Bank of America has already announced their sponsorship of Knoxville Habitat’s 2021 CEO Build.

“Our partnership is local, national and global including philanthropic support, volunteerism, and relief with a primary focus on creating and preserving affordable housing. We thank everyone that helped to make this home build possible and for your work to make Knoxville the thriving community it is. No matter what part of our great city you live in, we are all neighbors,” Bank of America Senior Vice President Market Manager Lina Kornmeyer said.

If you would like to support a local family in need, you can donate to Knoxville Habitat for Humanity by going here. You can get involved in volunteering for the organization by going here.

